Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.94, for a total value of C$13,880.00.

FR stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.28. 480,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,846. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.