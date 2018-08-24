Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (FIVN) EVP Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $62,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $37,054.14.

On Thursday, July 5th, Scott Welch sold 1,750 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $61,495.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Scott Welch sold 32,397 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,200,632.82.

FIVN opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.56 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $46.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $175,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Five9 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

