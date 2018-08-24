Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Insider Sells 8,080 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $509,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FWRD opened at $63.43 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 281.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

