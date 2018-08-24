Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (G) Director Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.51 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 22.15%. equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,753,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,813,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,907,000 after acquiring an additional 328,676 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,556,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

