Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Insider Sells 5,912 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $249.23. 16,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,745. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

