Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Chairman Sells 14,180 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $533,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,277,984.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMAT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,842. The company has a market cap of $724.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

