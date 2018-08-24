Insider Selling: Masco Corp (MAS) CFO Sells 96,869 Shares of Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. 84,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,658. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.45 to $35.79 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

