Insider Selling: NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 161,749 Shares of Stock

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 161,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $6,169,106.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 38,480 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $1,463,394.40.

On Tuesday, August 14th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 41,393 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $1,575,003.65.

On Friday, August 10th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 4,364 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $165,832.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 56,334 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,140,692.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 12,490 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $474,620.00.

On Monday, July 9th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 6,994 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $265,772.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 7,719 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $293,322.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 15,358 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $583,757.58.

On Friday, June 22nd, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 5,441 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $206,975.64.

Shares of NYSE:NRC remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,519. NationalResearchCorp . has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

About NationalResearchCorp .

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

