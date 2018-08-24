Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (QDEL) CFO Sells 38,162 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CFO Randall J. Steward sold 38,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,677,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -998.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.15 million. research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

