Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) CFO Sells $122,183.04 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,091 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $122,183.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,013.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Gregory Wong sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $315,000.00.

QNST opened at $15.80 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 279,867 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $12,358,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 604,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 140,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

