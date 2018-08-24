Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Major Shareholder Sells 12,618 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $256,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,803,334.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $549,208.66.

On Wednesday, May 30th, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 199,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,967. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

