Internet of People (IOP) Price Reaches $0.36

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Internet of People has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $93,103.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet of People has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bittrex, Fatbtc and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00030601 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00225394 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 4,865,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,206 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

