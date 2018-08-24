Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Receives €3.05 Average PT from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.03 ($3.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. HSBC set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of ISP traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €3.08 ($3.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,040,000. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

