Intuit (INTU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-40.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.83 million.Intuit also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.78.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $212.45 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $133.71 and a 12-month high of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $20,941,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

