Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

