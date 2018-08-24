Investors Buy Dropbox (DBX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $166.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $155.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.44 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Dropbox had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Dropbox traded down ($1.31) for the day and closed at $27.03

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $3,125,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

