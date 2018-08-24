Investors Buy Monster Beverage (MNST) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) on weakness during trading on Friday. $26.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.29 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Monster Beverage had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Monster Beverage traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $60.65

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $5,220,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 106.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.