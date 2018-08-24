Investors Buy Shares of FedEx (FDX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $92.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.09 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, FedEx had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. FedEx traded down ($4.17) for the day and closed at $246.94

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

