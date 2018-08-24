Investors Sell Danaher (DHR) on Strength (DHR)

Traders sold shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $45.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $135.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Danaher had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Danaher traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $100.15

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,691. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

