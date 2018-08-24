Investors Sell Shares of EOG Resources (EOG) on Strength (EOG)

Traders sold shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on strength during trading on Friday. $34.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, EOG Resources had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded up $1.06 for the day and closed at $117.46

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

