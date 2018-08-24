Investors Sell Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Traders sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $107.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $171.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.03 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $1.14 for the day and closed at $201.30

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

