Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,239 shares of company stock worth $1,213,486. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

IRWD opened at $18.38 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

