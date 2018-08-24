iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $103,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 474,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 171,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

