iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after buying an additional 36,314,617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after buying an additional 25,033,738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,738 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,078,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,865,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $287.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $289.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.