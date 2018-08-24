iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 78.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 12 month low of $722.70 and a 12 month high of $1,007.01.

