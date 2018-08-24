iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

