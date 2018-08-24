iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,476 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

