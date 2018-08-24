iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings Cut by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $216.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $216.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

