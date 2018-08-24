iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $172.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $173.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

