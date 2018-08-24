J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 778,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,741 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $83,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,656,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,292.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 970 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

