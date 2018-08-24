James G. Jones Sells 18,000 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director James G. Jones sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NMI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 171,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,390. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 70.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NMIH shares. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.