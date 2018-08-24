Jared F. Sine Sells 27,343 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH) Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,408.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,217.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTCH opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $6,198,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Hays Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

