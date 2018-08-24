Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €18.40 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €18.40 ($20.91) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UCG. HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.36) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.25) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.28 ($21.90).

Shares of BIT UCG opened at €17.22 ($19.57) on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

