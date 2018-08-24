Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $101,105,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

