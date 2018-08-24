Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AB SKF’s FY2018 Earnings (SKFRY)

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB SKF in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Phillips expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF’s FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.17. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants.

