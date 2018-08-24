Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hoya Corp (HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hoya in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96.

Get Hoya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Hoya has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $62.00.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. It operates in two segments, Life Care and Information Technology. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.