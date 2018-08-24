Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Netflix to $365.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.10.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $339.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52 week low of $164.73 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $25,088,832.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,672 shares in the company, valued at $25,088,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,801 shares of company stock worth $152,521,649. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.3% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

