Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for L Brands (LB)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their sell rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.59.

LB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 240,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in L Brands by 46.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

