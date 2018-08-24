Jefferies Financial Group Trims Alibaba Group (BABA) Target Price to $225.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

BABA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $173.27. 972,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,955,958. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $455.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after purchasing an additional 615,024 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,763,000 after purchasing an additional 328,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

