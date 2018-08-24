Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s FY2018 Earnings (LGGNY)

Leg & Gen Grp P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Leg & Gen Grp P/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cathcart now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Leg & Gen Grp P/S alerts:

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Leg & Gen Grp P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leg & Gen Grp P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $16.38 on Friday. Leg & Gen Grp P/S has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Leg & Gen Grp P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Leg & Gen Grp P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leg & Gen Grp P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.