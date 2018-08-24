JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Receives $22.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,289.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $169,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 140,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 243,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

