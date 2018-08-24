JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

VEEV stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $90.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $951,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

