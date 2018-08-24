John Floren Sells 10,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director John Floren sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.00, for a total value of C$970,000.00.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$96.60. 148,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,721. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$56.93 and a 12 month high of C$97.85.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Methanex from C$44.64 to C$44.44 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.24.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

