John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.376 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return with a focus on current income and gains, and also consisting of long-term capital appreciation. It will invest over 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities, including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts (including American depositary receipts and global depositary receipts), index-related securities, options on equity securities and equity indexes, real estate investment structures, convertible securities, private placements, convertible preferred stock, rights, warrants, derivatives linked to equity securities or indexes and other equity equivalents.

