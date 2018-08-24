John Laing Group (JLG) Posts Earnings Results

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. John Laing Group had a net margin of 71.00% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

JLG opened at GBX 315 ($4.03) on Friday. John Laing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 227.81 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.74 ($3.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of John Laing Group to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

