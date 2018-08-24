John Wood Group (WG) Upgraded at Numis Securities

John Wood Group (LON:WG) was upgraded by Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.48) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 740 ($9.46). Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.82) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.23) in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.59) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 757.08 ($9.68).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 768 ($9.82) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 553 ($7.07) and a one year high of GBX 830 ($10.61).

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £5,744.61 ($7,343.23). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £8,248.79 ($10,544.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,135.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

