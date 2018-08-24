JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for UniCredit (UCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($27.61) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.44 ($22.09).

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of BIT:UCG opened at €17.22 ($19.57) on Monday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.