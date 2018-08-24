JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tesla (TSLA) a $195.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $430.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $320.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

