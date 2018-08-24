JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 88,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,491. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.11. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 2.71%. sell-side analysts predict that MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

