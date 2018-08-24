JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 65,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 439.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $395.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

